Noida–Greater Noida Traffic police advisory for Republic Day 2026 (January 23–26): Heavy vehicle ban, check complete guidelines in detail

Under the diversion plan of the Noida- Greater Noida Expressway, the vehicles attempting to enter Delhi via Chilla Red Light will be asked to take a U-turn and then proceed through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway towards the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Traffic Advisory- Image for representational purpose

Noida Traffic Advisory For Republic Day 2026: With Republic Day celebrations around the corner, security preparations in and around Delhi have been stepped up to secure the capital. Almost a week ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate Police has finalised its traffic and security arrangements for the Republic Day parade and its full dress rehearsal. Here are all the details you need to know about the Noida Traffic Advisory for Republic Day 2026.

Noida Traffic Advisory For Republic Day 2026

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Noida, a detailed diversion plan has been prepared for January 23 and January 26. DCP Traffic Manisha Singh has said the plan will remain in force from January 22 to January 26 and the restrictions will apply from 10 PM on January 22 till the end of the rehearsal on January 23 and again from 10 PM on January 25 till the conclusion of the parade on January 26.

Noida Traffic Advisory: List of traffic restrictions

For security reasons, the entry of goods vehicles, including heavy, medium and light commercial vehicles, into Delhi from Gautam Buddh Nagar will be banned during the restricted hours. Vehicles passing through the district towards other destinations will also not be allowed to enter Delhi and must follow the diversion routes. Emergency services such as ambulances and fire vehicles will be exempted from these restrictions. Therefore, the police have advised commuters and transporters to follow instructions and plan their travel accordingly.

U-turn update on Noida- Greater Noida Expressway

Diversion alert on DND Flyway

Similarly, the traffic coming through the DND Flyway will be diverted from the DND Toll Plaza along the same route. Also, the vehicles from Kalindi Kunj will be redirected from the underpass tri-junction before the Yamuna river and guided towards the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Diversion alert on Yamuna Expressway

As a part of the strategy to manage traffic, the traffic entering from the Yamuna Expressway will be diverted either from Phaleda Cut via service roads and Kasna town, or from Zero Point towards Pari Chowk, before merging onto the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

