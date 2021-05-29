New Delhi: Noida got its first 24×7 drive-through vaccination centre at a private hospital on Saturday. Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY inaugurated the 24-hour walk-in vaccine camp at Felix Hospital in Sector 137. The hospital will set up a pre-registered vaccine centre near the compound. Also Read - UP Aims to Make Noida India's 1st Fully-Vaccinated District Against Coronavirus

“Our aim is to administer at least the first dose of vaccine to every family by July end. We need to vaccinate about 16 lakh people aged over 18 years. Of these, 5 lakh have already been vaccinated,” the Noida DM said at the inauguration. Also Read - Gautam Budh Nagar: Important Message For People Going For Covid Vaccination in Noida, Greater Noida

First in the city, the vaccination site at Felix Hospital will have Covishield administered to beneficiaries above 18 years of age. The hospital also partnered with the Noida RWAs to set up paid vaccine camps at residential sectors in the city as well as with corporate offices to vaccinate their employees.

Felix Hospital officials told The Times of India that they aim to vaccinate 10,000 people on a daily basis.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh authorities resolved to make Gautam Buddh Nagar India’s first fully vaccinated district against coronavirus infection. “DM Suhas L Y called on all officials to get totally committed toward ensuring the objective of getting Gautam Buddh Nagar fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said in a statement to the press.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is second after state capital Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in terms of vaccination but is first in terms of population ratio inoculated. The city has an estimated population of 21 lakh of which around 15 lakh to 16 lakh people are to be vaccinated.

The western Uttar Pradesh district, which falls under Delhi’s extended region has recorded 439 deaths and 1,930 active cases of COVID-19 so far, according to official figures updated till Friday.