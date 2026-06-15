Watch: First flight lands at Noida International Airport in Jewar as commercial flight operations commence

Commercial flight operations officially commenced at Noida International Airport in Jewar on Monday, marking a significant milestone in India's aviation infrastructure development

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Watch: First flight lands at Noida International Airport in Jewar as commercial flight operations commence(Photo Credit: Screengrab from X/@ANI)

Gautam Buddha Nagar: In a significant milestone, Commercial flight operations officially commenced at Noida International Airport in Jewar on Monday, which is expected to emerge as a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region (NCR). Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the operations at the airport. Meanwhile, the first scheduled IndiGo flight, 6E-2278, arrived at the airport from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow.

In Pics: Noida International Airport Jewar: Inside photos ahead of PM Modi’s March 28 inauguration

WATCH: First flight lands at Noida International Airport in Jewar

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Commercial flight operations kick off at Noida International Airport in Jewar as its first scheduled IndiGo flight 6E-2278 arrives from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. The flight will continue on its journey to Bengaluru,… pic.twitter.com/1XdU05qZ1i — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026

All you need to know about Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. Phase I of Noida International Airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. According to the Prime Minister’s Office’s press release dated March 2026, the airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

#WATCH | Jewar, UP | Noida International Airport’s first commercial flight takes off for Lucknow. The passengers of the flight include farmers who gave their land for the airport. They will meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a programme organised in the city. (Pics and Video: Jewar… pic.twitter.com/jRomgrEC3u — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026

170 farmers, who contributed their land to this project, to travel on this inaugural flight to Lucknow

Following its arrival in Jewar, the flight continued onward to Bengaluru, where it was scheduled to arrive at 11:05 a.m. Approximately 170 farmers from the Jewar region, including 20 women who gave their land for the creation of Noida International Airport, will be flying on this inaugural flight to Lucknow to meet with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. The farmers’ delegation will be led by Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh.

According to an official release, the farmers will meet CM Adityanath in Lucknow to thank him for the state’s development initiatives and the establishment of the airport, which is expected to boost connectivity and economic activity in the region. The airport is a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), representing a major step in strengthening the country’s airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, featuring an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

Also Read: Noida International Airport to begin operation from this date…, – All you need to know

Designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, Noida International Airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices. Its architectural design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, incorporating elements reminiscent of traditional ghats and havelis, thereby blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure.

(With Inputs from ANI)