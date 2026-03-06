Home

Noida international airport in Jewar gets DGCA aerodrome licence, flight operations to begin from...

The Noida International Airport in Jewar has received its official license from the government. This was the final step needed before the airport could open. Commercial flights are expected to start soon, which will make traveling much easier for people in Delhi, Noida, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Noida International Airport

India’s upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar has been granted an aerodrome licence by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). With the DGCA licence approval, all the necessary regulatory approvals are now in place for India’s Jewar airport project to start operations.

Construction of Noida International Airport at Jewar

The Noida International Airport will be operated and managed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL). YIAPL is owned by Zurich Airport International AG and has developed Jewar airport as a public-private partnership venture with the Uttar Pradesh state government and government of India.

As aviation minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia stated, the aerodrome licence approval grants that the airport at Jewar has met all required parameters across safety, operations, and infrastructure to commence commercial aviation services to the public.

Commercial Operations for India’s Jewar Airport to Start Soon

India’s Noida International Airport is expected to start domestic passenger flights as well as cargo flights within weeks after receiving its licence from DGCA. This will mark the commencement of commercial operations at one of India’s largest greenfield airports.

Commencing operations at Jewar will allow the airport to initially cater to domestic passenger traffic as well as cargo flights. According to aviation experts, Noida International Airport will drastically enhance connectivity for the National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh.

India’s Jewar Airport Project Now Close to Taking Off After Years of Anticipation

Noida International Airport at Jewar has been planned from the start to facilitate 24×7 operations. The airport features a 3,900-metre-long runway that is fitted with ILS (Instrument Landing System) and high-quality aeronautical ground lighting. This would allow aircraft to land at the airport even in low visibility conditions.

Since it is equipped to handle all kinds of weather situations, India’s Jewar airport will be able to operate non-stop throughout the year.

Eventually, it will be able to accommodate 70 million passengers once all three phases of the airport project are completed. However, for now, upon commencement of Phase 1 operations, Jewar airport will be able to handle about 12 million passengers a year.

This is because there will be one runway and one passenger terminal building in Phase 1. Noida International Airport will also feature a multi-modal cargo hub.

Could Transform Air Connectivity for NCR

Aviation experts note that the new airport in Jewar will greatly help decrease the passenger traffic burden on Delhi airport. The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi currently serves as north India’s primary airport for passenger traffic.

Will Ease Air Traffic for Northern India

Noida International Airport will make it easier for travellers coming from and going to Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra and other nearby areas. In addition to improving connectivity, it will also help improve logistics, trade and industry in cities along the Yamuna Expressway and beyond.

