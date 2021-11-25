Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar of Gautam Buddha Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh today. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024. Once the airport becomes operational, it will be the largest airport in Asia and the fourth-largest in the world. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister had said that the project will boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. Uttar Pradesh will also become the only state in India to have five international airports. The development of the airport is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister towards boosting connectivity and creating a future-ready aviation sector.Also Read - Drushyam 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Noida International Airport LIVE Updates

6-km-long jam was reported on the road leading to Jewar airport as buses and tractors loaded with locals are headed to the bhoomi pujan event.

The Noida Traffic Police in its advisory said that only those cars/vehicles which are going to Jewar for the public meeting will be allowed to pass. Movement of heavy and medium goods vehicles is strictly prohibited towards the venue. It also said that vehicles going to Secunderabad-Bulandshahr through Yamuna Expressway, Palwal, Noida and Jewar can use the Jewar-Khurja road from Kasba Jahangirpur to Kasba Jhajjar.

