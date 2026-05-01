  • Home
  • News
  • Noida International Airport to begin operation from this date…, - All you need to know

Noida International Airport to begin operation from this date…, – All you need to know

Noida International Airport to begin operation from this date…, - All you need to know

Published date india.com Published: May 1, 2026 3:58 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
noida airport
Noida International Airport to begin operation from this date…, - All you need to know

Noida International Airport to begin operation from this date…, – All you need to know

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.