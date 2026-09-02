Noida International Airport’s new multi-modal hub: Metro, bus, and pod taxis under one roof – All About GTC

For the convenience of passengers, a Ground Transportation Centre (GTC) is being developed at Noida International Airport, which will connect Metro.

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Noida International Airport's new multi-modal hub: Metro, bus, and pod taxis under one roof - All About GTC (Pic: X)

With the start of flights at Noida International Airport, Jewar is now connected to the skies. Now, preparations are underway to connect it to a fast, multi-level transportation network on the ground as well.

In the future, increasing passenger traffic will provide road access to the airport, along with options such as Metro, Namo Bharat, and high-speed rail. The central government is also working to develop the airport as an integrated multi-modal hub of road, rail, metro, and regional transport.

The airport’s first phase has an annual passenger capacity of 12 million, with plans to expand this to over 70 million passengers annually in future phases. Expanding the runway and terminal alone will not be sufficient to accommodate such a large capacity.

A fast and reliable ground network will also be essential for passenger movement. This is the reason why the airport’s master plan includes a Ground Transportation Center (GTC).

Multiple transportation options from one hub

The GTC is planned to be an interchange between the airport’s various modes of transportation, bringing together buses, taxis, and private vehicles, along with future rail and metro connectivity. This will reduce the need for passengers to travel further away from the airport for other modes of transport after disembarking.

Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat Corridor

The network plans to connect the Ghaziabad and Greater Noida regions to Jewar Airport via a 72.44-kilometer corridor. The detailed project report (DPR) preparation and approval process is underway.

The Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor includes Jewar Airport. Jewar Airport is planned to be one of the major stations on this corridor. This could provide faster rail connectivity to the airport for long-distance travelers in the future.

Metro connectivity from Greater Noida to Jewar Airport

A detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared for the planned metro line from Knowledge Park-2 to Jewar. Once operational, this connectivity could play a vital role in connecting the airport to the existing metro network in the NCR.

Pod taxi between Film City and Airport

To provide fast short distance connectivity between major industrial, commercial and entertainment centres developing in the Yamuna region.

If the number of passengers increases, the business of the Yida area will also increase. The impact of multi-modal connectivity will not be limited to airport passengers. With increasing passenger numbers, demand for hotels, restaurants, taxis, parking, retail, and other service sectors will increase. Increased cargo and logistics activity around airports will also create employment opportunities in warehousing, transportation, and the supply chain.

The industrial sector, film city, and other projects being developed in the Yamuna region will also benefit from the improved transportation network. Easier movement for investors, employees, and businesses is expected to increase economic activity in the surrounding markets.

As airport capacity increases, passengers will increasingly consider not only the availability of flights, but also the time it takes to reach the airport, fares, and transportation options. With direct or low-interchange connectivity to more cities in Delhi-NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh, Jewar Airport’s catchment area could expand.

Airport’s next flight will not be from the runway only

With the airwaves in the sky and the road, metro, Namo Bharat, and future high-speed rail networks on the ground, Jewar will emerge as a major multi-modal transportation hub. Its benefits are expected to extend beyond passenger convenience to businesses, investment, employment, logistics, and the local economy.