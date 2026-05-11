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Noida weekly markets under threat of closure? Authorities plan new system for shopkeepers | Check details

Noida weekly markets under threat of closure? Authorities plan new system for shopkeepers | Check details

Noida Development Authority has created some new plans concerning the city's numerous weekly markets in various sectors. According to reports, they not be a part of the city anymore. So, what does the authority plan to do with these shops?

Several weekly markets pop-up in Noida on a regular basis. Representational image

Are you a regular at Noida’s weekly markets? These markets held across the city can now operate under new rules. The Noida Development Authority has developed a major plan in a bid to reduce the growing traffic jams and filth in the city. The plan states that the roadside markets will be relocated to vacant grounds or designated locations.

The reason for the decision

Weekly markets are common in many sectors of Noida, with large numbers of people visiting to shop for necessities. However, since the markets are located along the roads, traffic congestion has become a huge issue. People park their vehicles on the road, making it difficult for other vehicles to pass, leading to long traffic jams in many areas, especially in the evenings.

The markets also leave behind large amounts of waste once trading ends, making cleanliness a major concern. Authorities are now working on plans to better organise the market areas.

Where will the markets set up now?

As per authority officials, work has begun to locate empty spaces around the city’s main markets. Efforts are also being made to shift markets to areas where traffic congestion can be avoided. Officials said the Monday market operating between Sector 22 Chowda Mor and Sector 25A Modi Mall could soon be relocated to a nearby empty space.

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The Noida Authority is working on a fresh policy for weekly markets, which will allow contractors to operate them through one-year tenders. Officials believe this system will ensure better organisation and management of the markets.

What is the current situation?

Notably, action against weekly markets is not new. Back in 2010-11, many markets across the city were closed because of increasing traffic congestion. This time, however, officials are working on a plan to improve market operations rather than discontinue them.

Weekly markets play a vital role for local residents by offering essential goods, vegetables, clothing, and household items at low prices. They also serve as a source of income for small shopkeepers. As a result, authorities are focusing on improving market management instead of closing them, with the aim of reducing traffic problems and ensuring public convenience.

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