Noida Lockdown Latest News: Amid rapid surge in cases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the state's health and medical education departments to prepare a special work plan for worst-affected Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts.

In a meeting with senior officials, Adityanath directed that a special health department team be sent to Ghaziabad which should camp there and ensure better arrangements in COVID-19 hospitals and treatment of the infected people. He also suggested a similar team for Bulandshahr.

Furthermore, the CM directed private hospitals to use truenat machines for coronavirus screening. They are presently being used in government hospitals. Use of truenat machines in private hospitals will help provide prompt treatment to emergency patients as it would save time spent in waiting for the COVID-19 test reports before starting treatment, an official statement said.

The CM also asked the officials to increase the testing capacity. He stated that the aim would be to achieve the 30,000 mark in the next phase.

The chief minister also said he would personally visit some districts and also review programmes slated to be launched against communicable diseases later this month.

Regarding the international flights coming to the state, the chief minister directed that all those arriving should be properly screened and quarantined. Similarly, those arriving through trains and buses should also be screened.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has said that twenty-one states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 60.77 per cent. Collective and focused efforts for containment and management of COVID-19 by the government of India along with the states and union territories have led to the number of recovered COVID-19 patients to rise to 4,09,082 so far, it said.

(With agency inputs)