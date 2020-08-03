Noida Lockdown News Updates: People on Monday had to pay a heavy price for violating the lockdown norms in Noida and Greater Noida area as Gautam Buddh Nagar police said that it has seized almost a dozen vehicles and issued challans to 1,470 people. Also Read - Mumbai-based Wockhardt Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Deal With UK Govt, Including Oxford Cure

"A total of 4,745 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,470 of them while another 11 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The development comes as the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, where the pandemic has claimed at least 43 lives so far.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police said that altogether, Rs 1,58,700 were collected as fine during the action.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases which pushed the district’s tally to 5,509. The number of active cases rose to 921, as 43 more COVID-19 patients got discharged since Sunday.

The number of active cases in the district showed a steady rise over the past week. There were 886 active cases on Sunday, up from 846 on Saturday, 796 on Friday, 730 on Thursday and 679 on Wednesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (921) stands 10th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases. The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (4,345) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,640), Allahabad (1,828), Varanasi (1,756), Bareilly (1,569), Gorakhpur (1,219), Ballia (1,097), Jaunpur (1,070) and Ghaziabad (929), according to the data.