Unlock 4: The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Monday, in the latest advisory for Noida and Greater Noida districts adjoining Delhi, extended Section 144 till the end of September and urged citizens to adhere to the safety norms. The Uttar Pradesh government issued its standard operating procedure (SOP) last evening, following the Union Home Ministry guidelines for Unlock 4 of coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the Unlock 4 guidelines for Gautam Budh Nagar:

1. The weekend lockdown will continue in September from 10 PM on Friday night to 5 AM on Monday as imposed earlier. Also Read - Ahead of 'Unlock 4', India Registers Over 78,000 COVID Cases; Total Tally Crosses 36 Lakh-Mark | Key Points

2. Metro rail services will resume in a phased manner from September 7 and a separate SOP will be issued on the same.

3. All educational institutions in the district shall remain closed till September 30. However, from September 21, school teachers and staff members can be called for online education counselling.

4. Students of class 9 to 12, who stay in areas outside the containment zones, will be allowed to visit schools from September 21 on a voluntary basis for the educational guidance from teachers. This will require written consent from the parents.

5. From September 21, all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political events and other group activities will be permitted with a maximum limit of 100 people. Face masks and adherence to social distancing will be mandatory.

6. Till September 20, up to 30 people will be allowed to attend any wedding ceremony, while a maximum of 20 people can attend funerals.

7. Cinema halls, theatres, swimming pools, amusement parks, and all other auditoriums will remain closed. Only open-air theatres will be allowed to operate from September 21.

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police asserted that no additional lockdown shall be imposed locally outside a Containment Zone by any District Magistrate.

Moreover, people above the age of 65 years, children below 10, those with co-morbidities and pregnant women have been asked to stay indoors except for cases of health emergencies.

“These orders have been issued till September 30, and any violation would attract punishment under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant),” the police said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded more than 7,800 cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths. Over 86 per cent patients have recovered so far, while 1,009 cases are active, as per official figures till Sunday.