New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a toy manufacturing company in Sector 63 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Firefighter and police personnels have reached the spot and efforts are underway to douse the blaze. Also Read - UP News: Another Gruesome Incident Comes to Light From Lakhimpur Kheri; 17-year-old, Out to Fill Scholarship Form, Raped & Murdered

According to officials, the fire erupted at around 3 PM in the industrial sector in Noida. It is not yet confirmed as to what caused the fire. Also Read - Fire at Kerala Secretariat: Opposition Alleges Govt Trying to Destroy Evidence Related to Gold Smuggling Case

More details are awaited. Also Read - 6 Held in Connection With Murder of TV Journalist in UP's Ballia; CM Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-gratia to Kin