15 Noida Metro stations to get shopping complexes under PPP model, check other features here

Aqua Line metro stations in Noida are set to offer more than just commuting facilities, with passengers soon able to shop while waiting for their trains.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the Aqua Line metro stations in Noida are all set to serve more than just commuters. According to the reports, the passengers will soon be able to shop while waiting for their metro trains. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has decided to modify the designs of 15 stations along three new proposed metro routes.

The stations will be developed as four-storey structures, with commercial spaces planned on two floors. Their height will be increased, while their length and width will remain unchanged.

These Metro Stations Will Be Covered Under the Plan

The plan will be implemented on the proposed metro routes from Greater Noida Depot to Boraki, Botanical Garden to Sector 142, and Sector 51 to Char Murti in Greater Noida West.

The stations will be 140 metres long and 30 metres wide. Under the revised design, two additional floors will be added, making the stations four-storey structures.

Construction to Be Undertaken Under PPP Model

The stations will be constructed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Each station is estimated to cost around Rs 45-50 crore, which will be invested by the selected private company.

In return, the company will be granted a 30-year lease to operate the shopping complexes at the

stations.

What Will the Company Gain?

The company may also be granted the right to sublease the commercial spaces. Additionally, a co-branding option for 30 years has been proposed.

To seek suggestions on the project’s commercial model and investment, NMRC has invited expressions of interest from 60 companies with an annual turnover of over Rs 1,000 crore. Suggestions have been sought from these companies.

Inspired by the Bengaluru Model

NMRC has drawn inspiration from Bengaluru’s model for this plan. There, Infosys had paid Rs 100 crore to the metro management for the construction of a metro station, which was connected to the company’s campus through a skywalk.

Along similar lines, Noida is planning to develop commercial facilities alongside metro stations. This will provide shopping facilities to commuters while creating a new source of revenue for NMRC.

Proposed Aqua Metro Projects

Botanical Garden to Sector 142 Link Line: 12.56 km, 8 stations, estimated cost of Rs 2,354.35 crore, projected ridership of 1.25 lakh. Greater Noida Depot to Boraki Railway Station Extension: 2.6 km, 2 stations, estimated cost of Rs 416 crore, projected ridership of 60,000.

Sector 51 to Greater Noida West Sector 4: 8.449 km, 5 stations, estimated cost of Rs 2,390 crore, projected ridership of 1.25 lakh.