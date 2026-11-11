Noida metro big update: Government approves extension of Aqua Line Metro Rail, corridor to connect Sector 51 With Greater Noida Sector 4

Noida Metro Update: Giving a big relief to people who travel by the Noida Metro, the central government has given the green light to the extension of the much-awaited Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension of the metro from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 in Noida. The corridor will be 8.449 km long and have five elevated stations. With the operationalisation of the corridor, the active Metro Rail Network will extend to 71.878 km, a release said.
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