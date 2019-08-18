New Delhi: The Noida Metro Aqua Line, which started in January this year, has now been connected to blue line with an interchange walkway after it was inaugurated today.

An exclusive walkway connecting Noida Metro Sector 51 station of the Aqua Line has been built by Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (NMRC) which connects Sector 52 station of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Blue Line.

Commuting between these two stations was a problem as there is no metro connectivity between sector 51 and sector 52 metro stations.

As many as 10 solar-powered e-Rickshaws were also inaugurated today that will carry passengers free of cost on this stretch.

The length of the walkway is around 300 metres which can be covered by e-Rickshaw or by walking.

While the travel time between the two metro stations by e-Rickshaw is 1 minute 17 seconds, it takes around 3 minutes to cover the length by walking.

The Aqua Line runs between the Sector 51 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida. The rail corridor has 15 stations in Noida and six in Greater Noida.

(Inputs from Nivriti Mohan)