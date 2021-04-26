Noida: Noida metro operations in the national capital’s Noida and Greater Noida will remain suspended on all Saturdays and Sundays to discourage passenger movement during the weekend lockdown amid the COVID-19 surge. Also Read - There is No Shortage of Oxygen in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath

"To discourage passengers movement on curfew days, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has decided not to run any service on the curfew days i.e. Saturday & Sunday. Therefore, NMRC metro services will not be available on these days," the Noida Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

Noida Metro operations were suspended for more than five months last year due to a nationwide lockdown imposed to curb rising coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro is operational only for essential workers amid an extended lockdown till Monday, May 3.

Uttar Pradesh reported 38,055 fresh coronavirus cases and 223 fatalities on Sunday, taking the virus tally in the state to 10,86,625 and toll to 11,165.