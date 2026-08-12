Noida Murder Mystery: 19-year-old Assam woman found dead at PG, companion absconding, manhunt underway

A 19-year-old woman from Assam was found dead at a PG accommodation in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

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Noida Murder Mystery: 19-year-old Assam woman found dead at PG, companion absconding, manhunt underway | Image: AI

Noida Murder Mystery: A shocking and terrifying incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, where a 19-year-old woman was found dead at a paying guest accommodation in Noida. A man who had accompanied the victim to Noida in search of a job is absconding. According to the police, the woman was found lying on the floor on Monday next to the room where she had been staying.

What Exactly Happened?

The woman was found dead at a PG accommodation in Noida on Monday, creating panic in the area. Police stated that the victim had come to the city with a man in search of a private job. The man is absconding after the incident.

Manhunt Is On

Police have lodged a case and sent the woman’s body for a post-mortem procedure. Investigators are also probing circumstances surrounding the 10-year-old’s death and efforts are underway to locate the man.

A forensic team and field unit teams inspected the crime scene and collected valuable evidence.

Cops have further completed the inquest proceedings to determine the cause of death. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway.