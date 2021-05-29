Noida: Uttar Pradesh authorities have resolved to make Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar India’s first fully vaccinated district against Coronavirus. District Magistrate Suhas L Y gave a clarion call towards the resolution during a virtual meeting with top health and administration officials of the district yesterday. Also Read - Gautam Budh Nagar: Important Message For People Going For Covid Vaccination in Noida, Greater Noida

“DM Suhas L Y called on all officials to get totally committed toward ensuring the objective of getting Gautam Buddh Nagar fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said in a statement to the press.

It must be noted Gautam Buddh Nagar is second after state capital Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in terms of vaccination but is first in terms of population ratio inoculated.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has an estimated population of 21 lakh of which around 15 lakh to 16 lakh people are to be vaccinated. As of Friday, 5.71 lakh people in the district have been vaccinated, which is around 30 per cent of the total targeted population for vaccination, it added.

The press statement did not share any timeline for the objective.

COVID Cases in Gautum Buddh Nagar

The district, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has so far recorded 439 deaths and has 1,930 active cases of COVID-19, according to official figures updated till Friday.