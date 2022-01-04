Noida: To tackle the problem of waste management, Noida Authority on Tuesday cautioned the residents to strictly segregate the waste at their homes because personnel engaged in its door-to-door collection will not collect mixed garbage Wednesday onwards. The administrative body appealed to the residents to segregate waste in four categories– dry, wet, sanitary and hazardous.Also Read - Lucknow Man Uses Garbage to Barbeque Food to Protest Against Municipal Body Over Waste Management

“Taking the Swachhta Mission a notch higher in Noida. Segregation of waste in the desired categories has been made mandatory January 5, 2022 onwards and vendors will not pick up mixed waste,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted. Also Read - Waste Management, Sustainability and Recycling Will Be the Next Big Thing in Fashion Industry: Pernia Qureshi

Taking the Swachhta Mission a notch higher in Noida. Segregation of waste in the desired categories has been made mandatory 5th January 2022 onwards and vendors will not pick up mixed waste.@UPGovt @InfoDeptUP @PibLucknow pic.twitter.com/LJwMsDe3Rk — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) January 4, 2022

The city administration has engaged a private contractor for the door-to-door collection of waste on Noida. Last year, Noida was determined the “Cleanest City” in India in the 3 lakh-10 lakh population category in a countrywide ranking by the Centre. It also stood fourth with a five-star rating in ‘Garbage-free’ category among cities in 2021, the Noida Authority said, exhorting residents to work towards becoming overall cleanest city in the country.

With rapid urbanisation, the country is facing massive waste management challenge. As per a 2017 report by Down To Earth, over 377 million urban people live in 7,935 towns and cities and generate 62 million tonnes of municipal solid waste per annum. Only 43 million tonnes (MT) of the waste is collected, 11.9 MT is treated and 31 MT is dumped in landfill sites.

