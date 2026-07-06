Noida authority issues warning for land buyers, warns of serious financial, legal risks

The Noida Authority has warned the public against property deals in Salarpur Khadar, Bhangel Begumpur and Hajipur. It said lands there are already government-acquired and prone to illegal construction.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/noida-noida-authority-has-recently-issued-a-warning-for-people-who-are-planning-to-buy-or-sell-properties-falling-under-a-specific-khasra-numbers-in-selected-villages-it-said-that-parts-of-salarpur-8466811/ Copy

Noida authority issues warning for land buyers, warns of serious financial, legal risks | Iamge: AI

Noida: Noida Authority has recently issued a warning for people who are planning to buy or sell properties falling under a specific khasra numbers in selected villages. It said that parts of Salarpur Khadar, Bhangel Begumpur and Hajipur villages have already government-acquired or notified. The authority warned buyers that the mentioned areas have seen illegal construction and encroachments. It simplify means that the people who are planning to buy lands at these villages could face severe legal and financial trouble.

Legal And Financial Consequences

As per the authority, people who want to buy land in the mentioned areas could face legal and financial consequences if they buy plots without verifying the records.

What Has The Noida Authority Said?

In its notification, the authority informed that, “It is informed to the general public that in Village Salarpur, Bhangel Begumpur and Hajipur, some persons/land mafias/encroachers have carried out illegal constructions and encroachments on land obtained by the Noida Authority through notification, acquisition and lease.”

It added that several demolition and sealing drives have been carried out at these areas from time to time. Notices have also been issued to remove illegal constructions. The authority said that it has not approved any building plans in the mentioned areas.

“No building plan for any building or plot has been sanctioned by the Authority on these khasra numbers. Any construction carried out on these lands is completely illegal, and no basic civic amenities such as electricity, water, sewerage, roads or drains will be provided.”

List Of Areas Which Are Under Warning?

• Salarpur Khadar

• Bhangel Begumpur

• Hajipur

Noida Authority Warning: Khasra Numbers