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Noida on high alert: PAC companies deployed, section 163 imposed till May 8 due to…

Following major protests by workers in Noida last month, security has been tightened across the district on the occasion of International Labour Day.

Published date india.com Published: May 1, 2026 2:28 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
noida protest
Noida on high alert: PAC companies deployed, section 163 imposed till May 8 due to… | Image: ANI

Noida On High Alert: The National Capital Region’s major city Noida on Friday turned into a fortress in view of International Labour Day. Heavy security has been deployed across Gautam Buddh Nagar, with the imposition of Section 163 till next Friday in order to maintain law and order in the district, police said on Thursday. The decision has been taken following the recent workers’ protest, which turned violent in several parts of Noida.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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