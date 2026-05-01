Home

News

Noida on high alert: PAC companies deployed, section 163 imposed till May 8 due to…

Noida on high alert: PAC companies deployed, section 163 imposed till May 8 due to…

Following major protests by workers in Noida last month, security has been tightened across the district on the occasion of International Labour Day.

Noida on high alert: PAC companies deployed, section 163 imposed till May 8 due to… | Image: ANI

Noida On High Alert: The National Capital Region’s major city Noida on Friday turned into a fortress in view of International Labour Day. Heavy security has been deployed across Gautam Buddh Nagar, with the imposition of Section 163 till next Friday in order to maintain law and order in the district, police said on Thursday. The decision has been taken following the recent workers’ protest, which turned violent in several parts of Noida.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.