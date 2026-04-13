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Noida Phase 2 Protest: Why are thousands of workers from nearly 300 factories protesting? What are their key demands, and why has agitation turned violent?

Noida Phase 2 Protest: Why are thousands of workers from nearly 300 factories protesting? What are their key demands, and why has agitation turned violent?

During the protest, firing was reported and a woman worker from Bihar sustained bullet injuries. She was admitted to a hospital after being hit by two bullets.

Noida Phase 2 Protest

New Delhi: In a concerning development, protests erupted in the Noida and Greater Noida areas on Monday morning as thousands of factory workers took to the streets after a woman worker was injured in firing during a clash on Sunday. Owing to the violent protests, several roads across the city reported heavy traffic jams as workers came out in protest against the firing and stone-pelting incidents reported a day earlier. Several angry office commuters expressed frustration about how to reach office due to massive traffic jams across the city.

Thousands of contractual garment workers from nearly 300 factories have gathered in Noida Phase 2, Hosiery Complex (especially B Block and nearby areas like the flower market) and protested for wage parity with Haryana, weekly offs, double overtime, bonuses, timely salaries, and better conditions.

Noida Protests: Why the workers clashed with police

It is important to note that the protests that began about a week ago in Noida have now extended to Greater Noida. Thousands of workers on Monday staged demonstrations across industrial areas. A similar protest was held on Saturday, when workers from factories in the Ecotech area gathered and attempted to block roads.

Police intervened, leading to an argument between workers and officials. During the protest, firing was reported and a woman worker from Bihar sustained bullet injuries. She was admitted to a hospital after being hit by two bullets.

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What is the dispute? Understand in points

The protests are led by workers from garment export units in the Hosiery Complex

They are demanding higher wages.

Exporter and industry representative Lalit Thakural said some external elements are trying to disrupt the situation.

He added that efforts are being made to explain the situation to workers and that more than 80% have understood the discussions.

He said most demands have been accepted and wage revision will be implemented as per government orders.

Despite this, the protests have intensified, with workers from companies in both Noida and Greater Noida joining the demonstrations.

Workers have demanded wages on the lines of Haryana, where minimum monthly wages were recently increased from Rs 14,000 to Rs 19,000.

In comparison, minimum wages in Uttar Pradesh remain around Rs 13,000.

Noida Protest: Key Roads and Areas Affected by Blockades and Jams

Dadri Main Road / Dadri Road

Noida–Greater Noida Elevated Road

Broader Noida Phase 2 industrial area

Sector 62, Noida

Sector 16

Sector 18

Noida More

Sector 80

Sector 84

Fortis Hospital Noida Sec 62

Noida Sector 63

Noida Sector 64

Noida Sector 65

Noida Sector 66

Noida Sector 15

Noida Sector 16

NH24

Delhi Meerut Expressway near Sector 62, Indirapuram, towards Noida and Delhi.

Barricades at Delhi-Noida Entrance. Traffic is being re routed towards Delhi.

Noida Sector 49

Protests have also caused ripple effects on major routes, including approaches to the DND Flyway and Chilla Border, leading to heavy jams for commuters heading to/from Delhi, Greater Noida, etc.

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