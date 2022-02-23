Noida: The detailed project report (DPR) for the Rs 810-crore Noida pod taxi project that is being planned to connect Greater Noida to the Noida International Airport in Jewar was approved by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). On Tuesday, officials of Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRRC) and YEIDA held a meeting to prepare a DPR on the Noida pod taxi project.Also Read - Noida Girl Batters Mother To Death With Frying Pan For Being Scolded Over Not Doing Dishes

"We have reduced the stations as the layout of the airport has been changed. We added the industrial land of sectors 31 and 32 with airport to expand the aviation hub area. Accordingly, we have reduced the number of stations to 12 from 17. Now the DPR is finalised and we will approve it in our board meeting after March 10 when the election model code of conduct comes to an end," Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, YEIDA, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Noida Pod Taxi: Key Points