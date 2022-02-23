Noida: The detailed project report (DPR) for the Rs 810-crore Noida pod taxi project that is being planned to connect Greater Noida to the Noida International Airport in Jewar was approved by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). On Tuesday, officials of Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRRC) and YEIDA held a meeting to prepare a DPR on the Noida pod taxi project.Also Read - Noida Girl Batters Mother To Death With Frying Pan For Being Scolded Over Not Doing Dishes
"We have reduced the stations as the layout of the airport has been changed. We added the industrial land of sectors 31 and 32 with airport to expand the aviation hub area. Accordingly, we have reduced the number of stations to 12 from 17. Now the DPR is finalised and we will approve it in our board meeting after March 10 when the election model code of conduct comes to an end," Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, YEIDA, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
Noida Pod Taxi: Key Points
- According to the final DPR, the driverless pod taxi in Noida will reportedly have 12 stations between the Noida airport and film city in Sector 21
- The 12 stations of the Noida taxi pod is likely to include film city, Sector 34, Rabupura village, Toy Park, junction of sectors 28 and 33, Apparel Park, junction of sectors 29 and 32 (on 100m wide road), Sector 29, MSME Park, junction of sectors 29 and 32 (on 75m wide road), and Handicraft Park, according to the report.
- The ride in the Noida pod taxi is likely to be charged Rs 8 per km, the report stated
- The route has been finalised that will be elevated at a height of 12m on the 100m road passing through sectors. We have planned the route through sectors so that the users can comfortably use the stations
- The pod taxi rides will be available at a frequency of just 20 seconds
- Driverless personal rapid transport (PRT) or pod taxis could be considered for last mile connectivity of passengers commuting to and from the upcoming Noida International Airport,
- Development work for the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar is underway. The Greenfield airport is being developed in four phases and billed to be the biggest when completed with five or six runways spread in an area of 5,000 hectare, according to project officials.
- Hi-tech pod taxis, which are used in several western countries, are cost-effective, pro-environment and convenient.
- “The chief minister’s thrust is on having futuristic mode of transport and taxi pods can be more viable on this route than metro train because they are environment friendly, cost-effective and provide last-mile connectivity,” BJP leader and Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh said, news agency PTI reported.
- “The accident rate in pod taxis is zero. There is no carbon emission as they are battery-operated. With pre-fabricated construction, the facility could be set up on the route in a period of two months. One taxi can have five to six passengers, so that makes it more viable than even buses which run with empty seats,” Dhirendra Singh said.