New Delhi: Keeping in mind the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police in Noida issued traffic advisory on Wednesday and said heavy and medium-range goods carriers will not be allowed entry into Delhi via Noida from 11 PM on Wednesday till 11 AM on Thursday and again on Friday and Saturday for the same time period. Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Parts of Delhi Bringing Much-needed Relief

In the advisory, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said that the restrictions have been imposed in view of the full dress rehearsal on Thursday and the Independence Day parade on Friday in the national capital. Also Read - Delhi Rains in August Hit Record Low of 10 Years: IMD

“Please use alternative routes to Delhi during the restricted period in order to avoid inconvenience,” the police said in the advisory. Also Read - Odisha Lockdown News: No Shutdown in Ganjam, Khurda, Gajapati, Cuttack, Rourkela For Few Hours on Independence Day | Check Details

Prior to this, the Delhi police had also issued traffic advisory with restrictions and diversions in view of the Independence Day event.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government said that it will invite corona warriors and plasma donors for the Independence Day event on August 15.

This year, the I-Day event will be held at the Delhi Secretariat and not at Chhatrasal Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to celebrate the Independence Day in a low-key manner this year.