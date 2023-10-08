Noida Power Outage: Residents Suffer As Power SupplyIn These Areas On Sunday; Check When Supply Will Be Restored

The affected areas in Noida Power outage include Sectors 66, 67, 68, and 70, as well as the villages of Mamugra and Basai. The outage began at 11am and is expected to be restored at 5pm.

Noida: Residents of several areas in Noida, India, are suffering a six-hour power outage on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The outage is due to repair work at a 33-kV substation in Sector 67. The affected areas include Sectors 66, 67, 68, and 70, as well as the villages of Mamugra and Basai. The outage began at 11am and is expected to be restored at 5pm.

Residents of the affected areas are reporting that the outage is causing significant inconvenience. Some residents have said that they are unable to work from home, while others have said that they are unable to refrigerate food or use fans or air conditioners.

Noida Power Corporation Limited (NPCL) has apologized for the inconvenience and said that the repair work is necessary to ensure the safety of residents.

