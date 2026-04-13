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Noida protest: Akshardham-Noida route closed, demonstrations trigger massive traffic – check routes to avoid

Noida protest: Akshardham-Noida route closed, demonstrations trigger massive traffic – check routes to avoid

Traffic movement was disrupted on Monday as hundreds of protesters staged a protest over salary hike. The protest led to massive traffic congestion, specially in Sector 62 and nearby areas.

Noida protest: Akshardham-Noida route closed, demonstrations trigger massive traffic – check routes to avoid

Traffic movement was disrupted on Monday as hundreds of protesters staged a protest over salary hike. The protest led to massive traffic congestion, specially in Sector 62 and nearby areas.

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