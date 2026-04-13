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After Noida, labour unrest spreads to Haryana’s Faridabad, Delhi Police on high alert

After massive protests in Noida, workers in Faridabad’s Sector 37 also staged major demonstrations over salary-related issues.

Published date india.com Published: April 13, 2026 12:13 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
noida faridabad protest
After Noida, labour unrest spreads to Haryana’s Faridabad, Delhi Police on high alert

After Noida, Labour Unrest Spreads To Faridabad: Following massive protests in different parts of Noida, especially Sector 62, workers in Faridabad’s Sector 37 came onto the roads and staged massive demonstrations over the same issue. Their major demand is a salary hike. As per reports, thousands of workers from the Motherson company protested on roads over salary-related issues. Workers from other companies also joined the protest, leading to massive traffic congestion.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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