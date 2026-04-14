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Noida protest day 2: Employees stages sit-in protest outside company in Phase 2 – is there any traffic advisory for today?
Noida Protest: Employees of a company stage a sit-in protest outside their company in Noida's Phase 2 area on Tuesday.
Noida Protest: After staging a violent protest in different parts of Noida on Monday over their demand for a salary hike, some employees were seen staging a sit-in protest outside their company located in the Phase 2 area on Tuesday. They are protesting for several demands, including the primary demand for a salary increase. Authorities have deployed police force to maintain law and order during the protest.
#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Employees of a company stage a sit-in protest outside the company in Noida’s Phase 2 area. The employees are protesting for various demands, including a salary increase. Police personnel are present at the spot to control the situation. pic.twitter.com/lfLW7mQppP
— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026
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