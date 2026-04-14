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Noida Protest Day 2 LIVE: Protesters pelt stone at Sector 121, Maids demands salary hike
Noida Protest Day 2: Maids employed in residential societies on Tuesday staged protest at Sector 121’s Cleo County.
Noida Protest Day 2: The protest in Noida has turned violent again on Tuesday as domestic workers, including maids employed at residential societies, started pelting stones in Sector 121. The domestic workers started the protest peacefully, but later some of them began pelting stones in areas near Cleo County. The protesters are demanding higher wages and better working conditions. The protest comes a day after violent protests by factory workers, which significantly disrupted the normal life of people.
Check all the latest updates on Noida protest Day 2 here.
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