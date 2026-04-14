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Noida Protest Day 2 LIVE: Protesters pelt stone at Sector 121, Maids demands salary hike

Noida Protest Day 2: Maids employed in residential societies on Tuesday staged protest at Sector 121’s Cleo County.

Published date india.com Published: April 14, 2026 11:39 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
noida protest
Noida Protest Day 2 LIVE: Protesters pelt stone at Sector 121, Maids demands salary hike

Noida Protest Day 2: The protest in Noida has turned violent again on Tuesday as domestic workers, including maids employed at residential societies, started pelting stones in Sector 121. The domestic workers started the protest peacefully, but later some of them began pelting stones in areas near Cleo County. The protesters are demanding higher wages and better working conditions. The protest comes a day after violent protests by factory workers, which significantly disrupted the normal life of people.

Check all the latest updates on Noida protest Day 2 here.

Live Updates

  • Apr 14, 2026 11:47 AM IST
    Sub Inspector Mata Prasad Gupta said, “Some miscreants threw stones. People who do house cleaning work were staging a sit-in protest over their demands. We spoke to them. Some miscreants started throwing stones at the police. Due to which I also got these injuries. Some have been caught and will be questioned further…”
  • Apr 14, 2026 11:46 AM IST

  • Apr 14, 2026 11:45 AM IST

    The protest comes a day after violent demonstrations by
    factory workers disrupted normal life across Noida.

  • Apr 14, 2026 11:45 AM IST

    The protest turned violent after some protesters started pelting stones.

  • Apr 14, 2026 11:44 AM IST

    Maids employed in residential societies on Tuesday staged
    protest at Sector 121’s Cleo County.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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