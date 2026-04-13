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Noida protest traffic LIVE: Protest turns violent, roads blocked at Chilla Border, Sector 62, DND Flyover, situation tense in Sector 84

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Noida protest traffic LIVE: Protest turns violent, roads blocked at Chilla Border, Sector 62, DND Flyover, situation tense in Sector 84

Traffic police have imposed diversions on several points to ease congestion, advising commuters to avoid the affected routes.

Noida protest traffic LIVE: Protest turns violent, roads blocked at Chilla Border, Sector 62, DND Flyover, situation tense in Sector 84

Noida protest traffic LIVE: Protests by industrial workers have turned violent as several protesters set some vehicles on fire to show their anguish. The workers, demanding a wage hike, blocked several major routes, leading to major traffic disruptions across several parts of Noida. The situation was tense at Chilla border, Sector 62, where workers blocked the road during morning peak hours. Long traffic snarls were witnessed on key routes on the first working day of the week.

Noida Protest: Key Roads and Areas Affected by Blockades and Jams

S. No. Road / Area 1 Dadri Main Road / Dadri Road 2 Noida–Greater Noida Elevated Road 3 Greater Noida Phase 2 Industrial Area 4 Sector 62, Noida 5 Sector 16, Noida 6 Sector 18, Noida 7 Noida More 8 Sector 80, Noida 9 Sector 84, Noida 10 Fortis Hospital, Sector 62, Noida 11 Sector 63, Noida 12 Sector 64, Noida 13 Sector 65, Noida 14 Sector 66, Noida 15 Sector 15, Noida 16 NH-24 17 Delhi-Meerut Expressway (near Sector 62, Indirapuram, towards Noida and Delhi) 18 Delhi-Noida Entrance (Barricades, traffic diverted towards Delhi) 19 Sector 49, Noida

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