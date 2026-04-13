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Noida protest traffic LIVE: Protest turns violent, roads blocked at Chilla Border, Sector 62, DND Flyover, situation tense in Sector 84

Traffic police have imposed diversions on several points to ease congestion, advising commuters to avoid the affected routes.

Published date india.com Published: April 13, 2026 1:27 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
noida protest
Noida protest traffic LIVE: Protest turns violent, roads blocked at Chilla Border, Sector 62, DND Flyover, situation tense in Sector 84

Noida protest traffic LIVE: Protests by industrial workers have turned violent as several protesters set some vehicles on fire to show their anguish. The workers, demanding a wage hike, blocked several major routes, leading to major traffic disruptions across several parts of Noida. The situation was tense at Chilla border, Sector 62, where workers blocked the road during morning peak hours. Long traffic snarls were witnessed on key routes on the first working day of the week.

Noida Protest: Key Roads and Areas Affected by Blockades and Jams

S. No. Road / Area
1 Dadri Main Road / Dadri Road
2 Noida–Greater Noida Elevated Road
3 Greater Noida Phase 2 Industrial Area
4 Sector 62, Noida
5 Sector 16, Noida
6 Sector 18, Noida
7 Noida More
8 Sector 80, Noida
9 Sector 84, Noida
10 Fortis Hospital, Sector 62, Noida
11 Sector 63, Noida
12 Sector 64, Noida
13 Sector 65, Noida
14 Sector 66, Noida
15 Sector 15, Noida
16 NH-24
17 Delhi-Meerut Expressway (near Sector 62, Indirapuram, towards Noida and Delhi)
18 Delhi-Noida Entrance (Barricades, traffic diverted towards Delhi)
19 Sector 49, Noida

Check All The Latest Updates On Noida Protest Here

Live Updates

  • Apr 13, 2026 2:03 PM IST
    Delhi Police On High Alert
    Due to the protests, Delhi has been put on high alert. Heavy police force has been deployed in large numbers to maintain the law-and-order situation as tensions remain high. Protesters express strong anger at company management and the labour department, saying their demands were ignored by the employers. Authorities are closely watching the situation.
  • Apr 13, 2026 1:45 PM IST

    As per reports, several routes connecting major routes such as Sector 62 to Sector 16 and NH-9 were blocked by the agitating workers demanding salary hike. The protest resulted in long traffic snarls and delays for commuters.

  • Apr 13, 2026 1:41 PM IST

    Traffic at Noida severely affected due to on going agitation by the workers

  • Apr 13, 2026 1:40 PM IST

    Latest Visuals | Protest turned violent, several vehicles vandalised.

  • Apr 13, 2026 1:37 PM IST

    Latest Visuals from Phase 2 |

  • Apr 13, 2026 1:35 PM IST

    A large number of workers are demanding wage hikes in Phase 62 of Noida.

  • Apr 13, 2026 1:30 PM IST

    Latest Visuals: Employees of a company in Noida Phase 2 were protesting over their salary increment.

  • Apr 13, 2026 1:28 PM IST

    Noida Protest: Key Roads and Areas Affected by Blockades and Jams

    S. No. Road / Area
    1 Dadri Main Road / Dadri Road
    2 Noida–Greater Noida Elevated Road
    3 Greater Noida Phase 2 Industrial Area
    4 Sector 62, Noida
    5 Sector 16, Noida
    6 Sector 18, Noida
    7 Noida More
    8 Sector 80, Noida
    9 Sector 84, Noida
    10 Fortis Hospital, Sector 62, Noida
    11 Sector 63, Noida
    12 Sector 64, Noida
    13 Sector 65, Noida
    14 Sector 66, Noida
    15 Sector 15, Noida
    16 NH-24
    17 Delhi-Meerut Expressway (near Sector 62, Indirapuram, towards Noida and Delhi)
    18 Delhi-Noida Entrance (Barricades, traffic diverted towards Delhi)
    19 Sector 49, Noida

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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