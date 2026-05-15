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Noida protest update: After invoking NSA, police claim accused received Rs 1 crore in foreign currency – All you need to know

Noida protest update: After invoking NSA, police claim accused received Rs 1 crore in foreign currency – All you need to know

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police on Thursday stated that the acccused In Noida labour protest, Satyam Verma, received Rs 1 crore in his personal bank account. Check out the full details

The police have traced more than Rs 1 crore received by the accused in his personal bank account . Image Credit: ANI

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police on Thursday claimed that the violent Noida protest accused Satyam Verma’s account was credited with more than Rs 1 crore last month. They further stated that the transfers were made in dollars, pounds and euros.

The matter came to light during an investigation into the cases registered in connection with violent demonstrations and labour protests that took place under the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate on April 13. “During investigation into the cases registered in connection with these incidents, several startling facts regarding the accused, Satyam Verma, have come to light,” said the police.

NSA invoked against two accused in Noida labour protest violence

Earlier, the police initiated action under the National Security Act (NSA) against two accused persons, identified as Satyam Verma and Akriti, in connection with the recent violent labour protests in Noida that witnessed incidents of arson, vandalism and disruption of public order.

According to the Media Cell of the Police Commissionerate, both accused allegedly played a “pivotal role” in provocative activities and violent incidents that took place during demonstrations by labourers in the region. Several cases had earlier been registered at different police stations across the Commissionerate following the unrest.

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Police said the action under the NSA was taken on grounds of disturbing public order and allegedly spreading anarchy during the labour protest. Officials further claimed that investigations revealed that more than Rs 1 crore had been credited to the personal bank account of accused Satyam Verma in the form of dollars, pounds and euros from multiple foreign countries.

The police alleged that Verma subsequently transferred the funds to several of his other personal bank accounts on different occasions. Authorities also stated that the accused is associated with multiple organisations, which are currently under detailed scrutiny. A comprehensive probe into the financial transactions linked to the accounts is underway, police added.

Noida protests

The April 13 protests, held over minimum wage demands, escalated into violence with incidents of stone-pelting and vehicles being torched following clashes with police personnel. More than 350 suspects were detained and over 200 people arrested during the crackdown.

Also Read: Noida protest: Akshardham-Noida route closed, demonstrations trigger massive traffic – check routes to avoid

Following the protests, the Uttar Pradesh government approved a 21 per cent hike in minimum wages for workers in Noida and Ghaziabad, effective April 1, 2026. The revised wages raised monthly pay for unskilled workers to Rs 13,690, while skilled workers will now receive Rs 16,868.

With inputs from ANI

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