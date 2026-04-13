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Noida Protest Update: Chilla Border closed after violence in Noida, vehicles crawl on DND Flyway, police issue statement
Entry into Noida from the Akshardham side was also blocked due to the agitation, further worsening the situation for those travelling from Delhi. Major routes connecting Sector 62 to Sector 16 and NH-9 were blocked by protesters, resulting in long traffic snarls and delays for commuters.
New Delhi: Owing to massive protests on Monday in Noida and Greater Noida, traffic movement was severely affected across the city. Protests by hundreds of workers over salary hike issues led to widespread congestion, especially in Sector 62 and nearby areas. Entry into Noida from the Akshardham side was also blocked due to the agitation, further worsening the situation for those travelling from Delhi. Major routes connecting Sector 62 to Sector 16 and NH-9 were blocked by protesters, resulting in long traffic snarls and delays for commuters.
Chilla Border Closed
After the Chilla Border, heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Delhi-Noida DND Flyway. The Chilla Border is a key link between Delhi and Noida, which was closed following a violent protest in Noida’s Phase 2.
The unrest, led by employees of a company demanding salary hikes, saw incidents of stone pelting and damage to vehicles and property. The closure of the route led to major traffic disruptions, with long queues of vehicles building up on the DND stretch.
Noida Protest: Key Roads and Areas Affected by Blockades and Jams
- Dadri Main Road / Dadri Road
- Noida–Greater Noida Elevated Road
- Broader Noida Phase 2 industrial area
- Sector 62, Noida
- Sector 16
- Sector 18
- Noida More
- Sector 80
- Sector 84
- Fortis Hospital Noida Sec 62
- Noida Sector 63
- Noida Sector 64
- Noida Sector 65
- Noida Sector 66
- Noida Sector 15
- Noida Sector 16
- NH24
- Delhi Meerut Expressway near Sector 62, Indirapuram, towards Noida and Delhi.
- Barricades at Delhi-Noida Entrance. Traffic is being re routed towards Delhi.
- Noida Sector 49
Delhi Police Issues Alert As Protest Blocks Noida Link Road
Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, “Traffic at Noida severely affected due to on going agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected. Public is hereby advised to plan their journey accordingly and use DND for travelling to Noida. Traffic intending to go to Noida may use DND from Sarai Kale Khan or alternatively use NH 24 – Kondli Bridge and enter Noida through Noida Mod.”
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