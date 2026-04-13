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Noida Protest Update: Chilla Border closed after violence in Noida, vehicles crawl on DND Flyway, police issue statement

Noida Protest Update: Chilla Border closed after violence in Noida, vehicles crawl on DND Flyway, police issue statement

Entry into Noida from the Akshardham side was also blocked due to the agitation, further worsening the situation for those travelling from Delhi. Major routes connecting Sector 62 to Sector 16 and NH-9 were blocked by protesters, resulting in long traffic snarls and delays for commuters.

Noida protest: Akshardham-Noida route closed, demonstrations trigger massive traffic – check routes to avoid

New Delhi: Owing to massive protests on Monday in Noida and Greater Noida, traffic movement was severely affected across the city. Protests by hundreds of workers over salary hike issues led to widespread congestion, especially in Sector 62 and nearby areas. Entry into Noida from the Akshardham side was also blocked due to the agitation, further worsening the situation for those travelling from Delhi. Major routes connecting Sector 62 to Sector 16 and NH-9 were blocked by protesters, resulting in long traffic snarls and delays for commuters.

Chilla Border Closed

After the Chilla Border, heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Delhi-Noida DND Flyway. The Chilla Border is a key link between Delhi and Noida, which was closed following a violent protest in Noida’s Phase 2.

The unrest, led by employees of a company demanding salary hikes, saw incidents of stone pelting and damage to vehicles and property. The closure of the route led to major traffic disruptions, with long queues of vehicles building up on the DND stretch.

Noida Protest: Key Roads and Areas Affected by Blockades and Jams

Dadri Main Road / Dadri Road

Noida–Greater Noida Elevated Road

Broader Noida Phase 2 industrial area

Sector 62, Noida

Sector 16

Sector 18

Noida More

Sector 80

Sector 84

Fortis Hospital Noida Sec 62

Noida Sector 63

Noida Sector 64

Noida Sector 65

Noida Sector 66

Noida Sector 15

Noida Sector 16

NH24

Delhi Meerut Expressway near Sector 62, Indirapuram, towards Noida and Delhi.

Barricades at Delhi-Noida Entrance. Traffic is being re routed towards Delhi.

Noida Sector 49

Delhi Police Issues Alert As Protest Blocks Noida Link Road

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, “Traffic at Noida severely affected due to on going agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected. Public is hereby advised to plan their journey accordingly and use DND for travelling to Noida. Traffic intending to go to Noida may use DND from Sarai Kale Khan or alternatively use NH 24 – Kondli Bridge and enter Noida through Noida Mod.”

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