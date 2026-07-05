Noida Rains: Rain lashes parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, brings much-needed relief after days of humid weather

Rain lashed several parts of Noida and neighbouring Ghaziabad on Sunday. Check details here.

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Noida Rains: Rain lashes parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, brings much-needed relief after days of humid weather(Photo Credit: https://x.com/ANI)

Noida rains: Rain lashed several parts of Noida and neighbouring Ghaziabad on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the hot and humid weather that had persisted for days.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Rain lashes parts of Noida; visuals from Sector 115 pic.twitter.com/9QPEn7m0NS — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026

This is a breaking news. Further details will be updated.