Noida Rains: Rain lashes parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, brings much-needed relief after days of humid weather

Noida rains: Rain lashed several parts of Noida and neighbouring Ghaziabad on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the hot and humid weather that had persisted for days.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Rain lashes parts of Noida; visuals from Sector 115 pic.twitter.com/9QPEn7m0NS
— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026
This is a breaking news. Further details will be updated.
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