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Noida Rains: Rain lashes parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, brings much-needed relief after days of humid weather

Rain lashed several parts of Noida and neighbouring Ghaziabad on Sunday. Check details here.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: July 5, 2026, 1:13 PM IST
Noida Rains: Rain lashes parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, brings much-needed relief after days of humid weather
Noida Rains: Rain lashes parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, brings much-needed relief after days of humid weather(Photo Credit: https://x.com/ANI)

Noida rains: Rain lashed several parts of Noida and neighbouring Ghaziabad on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the hot and humid weather that had persisted for days.

Read more: Ghaziabad weather update September 3: Heavy rain to continue for 12 more hours, Know what to do and what not to do

This is a breaking news. Further details will be updated.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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