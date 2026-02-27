Home

Noida School Bus Horror: UKG student at Noida’s Amity International School gets locked alone in bus for 7 hours, School issues clarification

In an alarming incident, a kindergarten student from Amity International School was allegedly trapped inside a school bus for close to seven hours on Thursday after reportedly dozing off during the morning ride to school. According to a Times of India(TOI) report, the six-year-old UKG student was eventually found inside the parked bus at a yard located around 25 kilometres away from the school’s Sector 44 campus. According to the parents, the child appeared very frightened and was crying when they arrived to pick him up.

What exactly happened to the UKG student on the Noida school bus?

Parents stated the child was drenched with sweat when they found him. The boy’s parents stated that he got on the school bus from their housing society in the morning, as he does every day. They suspect that he fell asleep during the journey and went unnoticed even after the bus arrived at the school’s Sector 44 campus.

The bus driver and attendant reportedly did not check the bus before it left the premises and headed to the parking area, which is located about 25 kilometres away. As a result, he spent several hours parked in the lot on the bus alone.

Where was the child found after being locked in the bus for 7 hours?

As there was no sign of their son coming home by the regular time, the parents decided to go to the school in the afternoon to check on him. They became concerned when they saw the bus pull into the stop and did not see him stepping off the bus.”This morning, I personally put my son on the school bus. I saw him board and waved to him before returning home, like any normal school day,” the parent told Times Of India. “But when the bus came back in the afternoon, and we went to receive him, he was not there, the parent stated.

Upon realising that their child was listed as absent in class but present on the bus attendance list, the parents were shocked. The message further claimed that no alert or communication was sent to the parents regarding his absence from school.

Once the family found out that their son was missing, they were shocked by the lack of communication about his supposed absence from school. A search was conducted immediately, and later that same day, the child was found crying inside the parked school bus. After this incident, the school has responded.

In a statement, the school principal, Renu Singh, said, “The school administration was informed of an incident today involving a student who remained on a school bus following a vehicle change necessitated by an unforeseen mechanical issue. Upon the matter being brought to our attention, immediate action was taken. The child, who fell asleep during transit, was located and safely reunited with the parents. “

