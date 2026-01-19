Noida schools to remain closed on January 19? Officials give BIG update, says schools to start from...

Home

School managements have also been asked to monitor student attendance and not penalise those who are unwell or unable to attend due to cold-related issues.

Noida: Owing to the intense cold wave and dense fog, the timings of all board-affiliated schools have been changed. All schools in the Gautam Budh Nagar will operate from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. It is important to note that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday enforced GRAP Stage IV restrictions across the national-capital region as pollution levels surged into the ‘severe plus’ category.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar – including Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri and other localities will remain functional from from 10 am in the morning to 3 pm in the afternoon. This will be applicable for all government-run and non-government schools, including CBSE, UP Board, IB, ICSE and others.

Under GRAP, air quality is classified into four stages: Poor (201–300), Very Poor (301–400), Severe (401–450), and Severe+ (above 450). Stage-IV restrictions, first introduced in December 2025, include a ban on vehicles entering Delhi that are not BS-VI compliant and do not carry Delhi registration.

