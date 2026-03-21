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Noida Shocker: Man held for raping 24-year-old, pressured her to convert

Noida Shocker: Man held for raping 24-year-old, pressured her to convert

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a woman under false marriage pretenses.

Noida Shocker: Man held for raping 24-year-old, pressured her to convert

Noida Shocker: Noida Police arrested a 26-year-old man after a 24-year-old woman alleged that he raped her on the pretext of marriage. The suspect was arrested from Madhya Pradesh on Friday. According to police, the man, identified as Mohammad Ramiz alias Vikas Kumar, is a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur. The class 10 pass man used to work at a private company in Noida. Police said that Ramiz was nabbed using electronic surveillance.

What Did Police Say?

According to police, after receiving the by the victim, two teams were formed. In the complaint, the woman alleged that Ramiz didn’t disclose his religion to her and raped her after promising marriage.

“The woman stated in her complaint that she met Ramiz around two years ago on social media. Later, they entered into a live-in relationship, and the suspect faked his religion. When the woman pressured him for marriage, the suspect forced her to convert after revealing his ‘identity’. He even blackmailed and extorted money from her,” said RK Gautam, additional deputy commissioner of police (central Noida).

Police Officials Suspended

On March 19, a station house officer (SHO) and a sub-inspector were suspended as they didn’t include the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and the SC/ST Act in the case. The cops didn’t include the sections despite the 24-year-old victim clearly mentioning in her complaint that she was forced to convert.

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Later, the relevant section was added to the FIR.

A clarification has also been sought from Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Avasthy.

Further investigation is underway.

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