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Noida Shocker: Woman ends life over alleged dowry demands, family claims Rs 1 crore, SUV already given

Noida Shocker: Woman ends life over alleged dowry demands, family claims Rs 1 crore, SUV already given

The victim’s family accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment.

Noida Shocker: Woman ends life over alleged dowry demands, family claims Rs 1 crore, SUV already given

Noida Shocker: A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh where a 24-year-old woman allegedly jumped from the roof of her house on Sunday night. According to police, the incident took place in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-III area. The deceased, identified as Deepika, had married Hrithik around 14 months ago and was living a happy life. The deceased’s family has accused Hrithik and his family members of dowry harassment.

The deceased was a resident of Kudi Khera village which falls under Badalpur police station area. Hrithik is a resident of Jalpura village.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Shailendra Kumar Singh, DCP Central Noida, says, “Last night, information was received in the Ecotech-3 police station stating that a woman in the village of Jalpura who had been married just one and a half years ago, had died after jumping from a… pic.twitter.com/C0pHf0YT5k — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026



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Police said that the victim allegedly committed suicide after facing continuous harassment from her husband and his family members. She jumped from a terrace and suffered critical injuries and later died in a hospital during treatment.

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Victim’s family members have accused Hritik and his family members of pressuring her for dowry even after marriage. The family stated that they have already given a dowry of a Fortuner SUV and cash worth Rs 1 crore. Even after giving a huge dowry the harassment on the victim allegedly continued, News18 reported.

After receiving a distress call, a police team from the Ecotech-III police station reached the spot and recovered the body. The body was then sent for post-mortem examination.

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According to the complaint filed by Deepika’s father, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Police confirmed that the husband, Hrithik, and the victim’s father-in-law, Manoj, have been arrested in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway.

It is to be noted that the incident comes days after a suspected dowry death of a 33-year-old woman named Twisha Sharma. She also hailed from Noida. She was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal.

As the case gathered a lot of media attention, police formed an SIT team to investigate the angle of dowry harassment in the case.

Further investigation is underway.

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