Noida Shocker: Woman kills herself 28 days after marriage, husband claims depression, family alleges dowry harassment

Kamini Kumari, a 24-year-old newlywed woman, reportedly died by suicide after jumping from a building in Noida. Her family has accused husband of dowry harassment.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/noida-shocker-woman-kills-herself-28-days-after-marriage-husband-claims-depression-family-alleges-dowry-harassment-domestic-violence-crime-news-8498854/ Copy

Noida Shocker: Woman kills herself 28 days after marriage, husband claims depression, family alleges dowry harassment | Image: AI

Noida Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where a 24-year-old newlywed woman reportedly died by suicide in Noida, barely a month after her marriage. She jumped from the 16th floor of a residential society. Her family has accused her husband of domestic violence and dowry harassment. The incident took place on Sunday evening at Noida’s Divine Meadows Society. The couple used to live at a rented flat in the society.

What Exactly Happened?

Kamini Kumari tied the knot with Manthan Dhiman on July 11. Giving details on the case, Sector 39 police station in-charge DP Shukla stated that the victim woman jumped from her flat at around 5.30 pm on Sunday. The tragic incident took place just 29 days after her marriage.

Residents of the society rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise of the victim. Some of them took her to a hospital but the doctors declared her dead.

Husband Works At A Private Company

Kamini hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah. She was living with her husband in a rented flat in Sector 108. Dhiman is from Dehradun. He works as a video editor at a private company.

During the questioning, Dhiman told cops that Kamini had been suffering from depression. and was undergoing treatment. The victim used to work at a BPO but quit her job some time ago.

Family Accused Husband Of Dowry Harassment

The victim’s family has accused Dhiman of harassing her for dowry and lodged a complaint with the police. Following the complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The body of the victim has been sent for autopsy. The forensic team also examined the spot. However, police recovered no suicide note from the house or the scene. Police said the investigation is underway and action will be taken based on the findings.

Here Are Some Suicide Prevention And Mental Health Helpline Numbers