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  • Noida Shocker: Woman kills herself 28 days after marriage, husband claims depression, family alleges dowry harassment

Noida Shocker: Woman kills herself 28 days after marriage, husband claims depression, family alleges dowry harassment

Kamini Kumari, a 24-year-old newlywed woman, reportedly died by suicide after jumping from a building in Noida. Her family has accused husband of dowry harassment.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 11, 2026, 4:22 PM IST
noida suicide murder
Noida Shocker: Woman kills herself 28 days after marriage, husband claims depression, family alleges dowry harassment | Image: AI

Noida Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where a 24-year-old newlywed woman reportedly died by suicide in Noida, barely a month after her marriage. She jumped from the 16th floor of a residential society. Her family has accused her husband of domestic violence and dowry harassment. The incident took place on Sunday evening at Noida’s Divine Meadows Society. The couple used to live at a rented flat in the society.

What Exactly Happened?

Kamini Kumari tied the knot with Manthan Dhiman on July 11. Giving details on the case, Sector 39 police station in-charge DP Shukla stated that the victim woman jumped from her flat at around 5.30 pm on Sunday. The tragic incident took place just 29 days after her marriage.

Read more: Bengaluru HORROR: Man books 5-sar hotel, kills 2 daughters, attempts suicide; Note blames wife's affair

Residents of the society rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise of the victim. Some of them took her to a hospital but the doctors declared her dead.

Husband Works At A Private Company

Kamini hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah. She was living with her husband in a rented flat in Sector 108. Dhiman is from Dehradun. He works as a video editor at a private company.

During the questioning, Dhiman told cops that Kamini had been suffering from depression.  and was undergoing treatment. The victim used to work at a BPO but quit her job some time ago.

Family Accused Husband Of Dowry Harassment

The victim’s family has accused Dhiman of harassing her for dowry and lodged a complaint with the police. Following the complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The body of the victim has been sent for autopsy. The forensic team also examined the spot. However, police recovered no suicide note from the house or the scene. Police said the investigation is underway and action will be taken based on the findings.

Here Are Some Suicide Prevention And Mental Health Helpline Numbers

State Organisation Helpline No Time
Jharkhand Chikitsa Salah: Health Information Helpline 104 24X7
Jharkhand Jeevan Suicide Prevention Helpline 0657 6453841, 0657 6555555
Daily (10am–6pm)
Karnataka Parivarthan Counseling Helpline Services #ERROR!
Mon–Fri (4pm–10pm)
Karnataka SAHAI 080 25497777, +91-9886444075
Mon–Sat (10am–8pm)
Karnataka Sa-Mudra Yuva Helpline #ERROR! 24X7
Karnataka Arogya Sahayavani 104 24X7
Kerala Thanal Suicide Prevention centre 0495 2760000
Daily (10am–6pm)
Kerala Maithri Kochi 0484 2540530
Daily (10am–7pm)
Kerala Pratheeksha 0484 2448830
Daily (10am–6pm)
Kerala Sanjeevani 0471 2533900
Mon–Sat (1pm–5pm)
Kerala DISHA 1056 24X7
Madhya Pradesh Spandan #ERROR! 24X7
Madhya Pradesh Sanjivani 1253, 0761-2626622
Madhya Pradesh Jeevan Aadhar 1800-233-1250
Daily (9am–5pm)
Maharashtra BMC Mental Health Helpline 022-24131212 24X7

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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