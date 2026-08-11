Noida Shocker: Woman kills herself 28 days after marriage, husband claims depression, family alleges dowry harassment

Noida Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where a 24-year-old newlywed woman reportedly died by suicide in Noida, barely a month after her marriage. She jumped from the 16th floor of a residential society. Her family has accused her husband of domestic violence and dowry harassment. The incident took place on Sunday evening at Noida’s Divine Meadows Society. The couple used to live at a rented flat in the society.
Kamini Kumari tied the knot with Manthan Dhiman on July 11. Giving details on the case, Sector 39 police station in-charge DP Shukla stated that the victim woman jumped from her flat at around 5.30 pm on Sunday. The tragic incident took place just 29 days after her marriage.
Residents of the society rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise of the victim. Some of them took her to a hospital but the doctors declared her dead.
Kamini hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah. She was living with her husband in a rented flat in Sector 108. Dhiman is from Dehradun. He works as a video editor at a private company.
During the questioning, Dhiman told cops that Kamini had been suffering from depression. and was undergoing treatment. The victim used to work at a BPO but quit her job some time ago.
The victim’s family has accused Dhiman of harassing her for dowry and lodged a complaint with the police. Following the complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.
The body of the victim has been sent for autopsy. The forensic team also examined the spot. However, police recovered no suicide note from the house or the scene. Police said the investigation is underway and action will be taken based on the findings.
|State
|Organisation
|Helpline No
|Time
|Jharkhand
|Chikitsa Salah: Health Information Helpline
|104
|24X7
|Jharkhand
|Jeevan Suicide Prevention Helpline
|0657 6453841, 0657 6555555
|
Daily (10am–6pm)
|Karnataka
|Parivarthan Counseling Helpline Services
|#ERROR!
|
Mon–Fri (4pm–10pm)
|Karnataka
|SAHAI
|080 25497777, +91-9886444075
|
Mon–Sat (10am–8pm)
|Karnataka
|Sa-Mudra Yuva Helpline
|#ERROR!
|24X7
|Karnataka
|Arogya Sahayavani
|104
|24X7
|Kerala
|Thanal Suicide Prevention centre
|0495 2760000
|
Daily (10am–6pm)
|Kerala
|Maithri Kochi
|0484 2540530
|
Daily (10am–7pm)
|Kerala
|Pratheeksha
|0484 2448830
|
Daily (10am–6pm)
|Kerala
|Sanjeevani
|0471 2533900
|
Mon–Sat (1pm–5pm)
|Kerala
|DISHA
|1056
|24X7
|Madhya Pradesh
|Spandan
|#ERROR!
|24X7
|Madhya Pradesh
|Sanjivani
|1253, 0761-2626622
|—
|Madhya Pradesh
|Jeevan Aadhar
|1800-233-1250
|
Daily (9am–5pm)
|Maharashtra
|BMC Mental Health Helpline
|022-24131212
|24X7
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