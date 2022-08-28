Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: The countdown for the historical fall of the Twin Towers has begun and all the preparations are in the final stages. The safe demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers will be done on Sunday (August 28) afternoon at 2:30 pm in what is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze to the ground the nearly 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption. The 40-storey towers (Apex and Ceyane) in Noida’s Sector 93A — both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar — will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials said.Also Read - When, Why and How Will the 100-metre Tall Supertech Twin Towers be Demolished | EXPLAINED

Follow LIVE Updates on Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Here:

Live Updates

  • 1:14 PM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: Only ambulances and emergency services are allowed near the demolition site. Media vehicles have been allowed via special entry and exit points, while the movement of locals has been restricted.

  • 1:13 PM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE | Excitement builds as time for demolition draws closer: Officials also performed puja in the morning to ensure safe demolition of the buildings.

    “We all are super excited and confident that nothing will go wrong. We are ready for the big day. We have spent weeks preparing for it,” said blast specialist Cethan Dutta, who will press the button to commence the explosion.

    “We are checking the park and nearby areas to ensure no person is out. Officials also checked the explosives in the buildings to see if everything is all right,” said Dutta.

  • 1:06 PM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: A total of 11 smog guns have been deployed ahead of the demolition today at 2:30 pm – two deployed along and opposite to service road of Parsavanth, 3 near thestretch from city park to ATS, 2 along and opposite to Gejha community Center, one each near Jaypee flyover, crossing next to Eldeco, in front of Emerald Court and near the twin towers.

  • 12:58 PM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: As the preparations enter the last stages for the blast, the officials are making sure they that there are no loose ends and are engaged in re-checking every arrangement. The officials are ensuring no technical fault before the blast. The company has built a wall to prevent falling debris by placing old tyres and iron containers next to the basement of the twin towers. The wall surrounds the towers.

  • 12:57 PM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: Everything is fully ready, we are moving towards the countdown, said Alok Kumar, Noida CP with just 1.5 hours remaining for the blast.

  • 12:56 PM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: Supertech claims ‘no deviation from building plan. SC didn’t find it satisfactory on tech grounds’.

    The Twin Towers -Apex and Ceyane – in Noida are a part of the Emerald Court Project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida Authority. The building plans of the project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the state government. No deviation from the Building Plan was made and the building was constructed after making full payment to the Authority. However, the Hon’ble Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers. We respect the orders of the Apex Court and are committed to implement the same. We have awarded the work of demolition to a world renowned agency, Edifice Engineering who have expertise in carrying out safe demolition of high-rise buildings

  • 12:47 PM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: NDRF team arrives for deployment in the area of demolition of Supertech TwinTowers in Sector 93A. 560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, and 4 Quick Response Teams are also deployed here.

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: We filed a petition in High Court in 2012. We’re very happy to have won this battle of 10 yrs. Long-term benefits of demolition will be seen in 3 months: UBS Teotia, RWA Pres, Emerald Court and petitioner in Twin Towers case, on the demolition.

  • 12:03 PM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: A combined force of NGOs is working to rescue dogs at the last moment before the Supertech Twin Towers demolition today. We have today saved almost 30-35 dogs, we’re working on getting out each & every one of them, said an NGO member.

  • 11:30 AM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: DCP (Traffic) Ganesh Saha said separately 150 to 200 traffic personnel were also deployed across Noida at all crucial junctions to facilitate movement of vehicles in view of restrictions and diversions on several routes.

    Saha said his department was keeping commuters informed about the changes and Google Maps was showing real-time updates on diversions. “In case of any doubt, people can call up Noida traffic helpline number 99710 09001 for updates,” the officer said.