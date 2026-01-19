Ineffective rescue operations, administrative failure and tragic death: How the death of Noida’s 27-year-old techie raises serious questions on road safety and rescue

Home

Ineffective rescue operations, administrative failure and tragic death: How the death of Noidas 27-year-old techie raises serious questions on road safety and rescue

The tragic incident has triggered a sense of anger for the locals who are now protesting for road better safety and rescue operations.

Noida techie incident site

Noida techie death: In a tragic accident that has taken the nation by surprise, a 27-year-old software engineer from Bihar died after his car plunged into a water-filled ditch amid dense fog in Noida. Yuvraj Mehta, the young techie who worked as a software engineer with a company in Gurugram lived with his father in Sector 150, Noida. As per media reports, the young man remained trapped on the roof of the car at around midnight where he trying to balance himself so the vehicle would not sink, only in vain as the rescue team could not save him. The tragic incident has triggered a sense of anger for the locals who are now protesting for road better safety and rescue operations.

Why death of young Noida techie raises serious questions on road safety and rescue ops?

The death of the young man has raised serious questions about road safety and official accountability in India. With residents saying the accident was the result of prolonged neglect rather than an unforeseen event, the seriousness of the accident cannot be underestimated. According to locals, the service road on which the accident took place lacked basic safety features such as reflectors and proper signage for a very long time, making it dangerous, especially during low visibility in winters.

The report also claims that these concerns were repeatedly raised with the authorities, but no corrective action was taken. Triggering a wider debate on responsibility and governance, the incident has raised serious security questions around road safety and rescue operations, specially in the Delhi NCR region.

Delivery agent reveals heart-wrenching story

A delivery agent named Moninder who reached the accident site in in Greater Noida after the 27-year-old software engineer’s car fell into a water-filled deep pit, said that he himself jumped into the pit in a desperate attempt to help the victim when he saw rescue workers struggling, a report by PTI news agency said.

As per the PTI report, the delivery agent said that he was at the accident site in Sector 150 at around 1.45 am Saturday and alleged that rescue personnel were initially reluctant to enter the water because of the cold, poor visibility and the presence of iron rods at the construction site.

“I tied a rope around my waist and went into the water myself. I searched for the youth and his car for around 30 minutes. If help had reached 10 minutes earlier, the techie could have been saved”, Moninder told reporters.

