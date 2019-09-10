Noida: In a bizarre incident, a 35-year-old man died of a heart attack following a squabble with the traffic police over a suspected traffic violation in Ghaziabad. The incident took place on Sunday evening.

According to a PTI report, the 35-year-old was diabetic. He was in the car with his elderly parents when the traffic policemen intercepted him for checking near the CISF Cut in Ghaziabad.

The father of the deceased alleged “misbehaviour by the traffic police” in the name of checking under the “stricter new Motor Vehicles Act”. He opined that the police should have been polite and not hit the car with batons.

“There has to be a way for anything. It is fine that traffic rules have been changed. One (police) should be polite and ask somebody to pull their vehicle over for inspection. It wasn’t a case of rash driving or anything. There were two elderly people sitting inside the car, yet they hit the car with batons… This is no way of checking. I don’t think there’s any rule that allows it,” the father said.

“The man in the white uniform who had come for inspection did not appear someone of very high rank or someone authorised to check all these things,” a video clip purportedly shows him saying.

The father said that he was approached by the officials from Noida Sector 58 on Monday.

“I would not have to see this day had the traffic policemen spoken softly. I have lost my young son, my 5-year-old granddaughter has lost her father,” he told them.

“I don’t know who is going to look after her, take care of her in future. I am 65 already. Who would raise her and fulfil her basic needs?” the man said.

Noida police said that they got to know about the incident throught a media report. After which, an internal inquiry into the matter was carried out, they said.

“After inquiry, it came to light that the deceased was prima facie diabetic in nature and he died due to heart attack. The place of incident was near CISF Cut in district Ghaziabad. It happened at around 6 pm,” Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

“The information has been conveyed to the Ghaziabad Police,” he added.