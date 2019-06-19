New Delhi: Three women were gang-raped by a group of men in the capital city’s adjacent Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Seven out of the nine accused have been arrested after an FIR was lodged.

The incident happened on Tuesday night at a party in Noida’s Yamuna Khadar. The women were accompanied by three men as they traveled from New Delhi to Noida to attend the party.

However, on reaching their destination they found out that six more men, friends of the previous three were also at the party.

The police arrested seven accused, however, two others are missing. Search is underway.

Recently, another case of alleged gangrape in Noida was reported in Surajpur police station. A woman from Devla village had alleged that she was her cold drink was spiked with an addictive substance and she was gang-raped while intoxicated.