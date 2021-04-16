Noida: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, random coronavirus tests will be conducted for people commuting to and from Delhi, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said. Speaking to reporters, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said that the tests will be conducted at Delhi-Noida border points. “Number of COVID tests will be increased in areas bordering Delhi. For people commuting to and from Delhi, random tests will be conducted”, news agency ANI quoted him as saying. When queried about vaccines, he said that the demand is large, but the vaccine is in ‘sufficient quantity’. Also Read - Karnataka Makes Covid Test Must For Pilgrims Returning From Kumbh Mela As Total Cases Cross 11 Lakh Mark

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government yesterday extended existing night curfew timings in capital Lucknow, Noida and several other cities that have been recording a surge in Covid-19 cases. After an extension of 2 hours, the curfew would now be in effect between 8 pm and 7 am. Earlier, the curfew timings were 10 pm to 5 am.

Besides, Lucknow and Noida, the state government had also enforced night curfew in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur districts.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh:

The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 1,29,848 from 1,11,835 while overall recoveries climbed to 6,27,032 and the death toll to 9,480 on Thursday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 489 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike, which pushed the tally to 28,928 in the district, according to official data.

The number of active cases in the district has reached 2,334 from 2,027 the previous day, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. Among the new patients is also BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for the infection.