Noida to Open City’s First Dog Park Today, Check Facilities, Location Here

Noida’s first dog park is situated right next to the Sector 137 Metro station of the Aqua Line. The park is spread across two-acre area.

Image for representational purposes

Noida: What can be termed as a significant milestone for pet owners and an effort to tackle the dog menace affecting the city, the Noida authority announced that the city’s first dog park will finally open on June 1 (Thursday). This project, which was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022, was delayed due to various reasons.

“We have successfully completed this project with all departments, including electrical, engineering, and horticulture, working diligently. Starting from June 1, pet owners can avail themselves of this specially designated space for their beloved pets,” said Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The authority officials have pointed at another purpose of the park, which is to build a community of pet lovers, where they can share experiences and organize events.

Noida’s First Dog Park: List of Facilities

Noida’s first dog park is situated right next to the Sector 137 Metro station of the Aqua Line.

The park is spread across two-acre area. The dog park has facilities like swings, designated paths for walking, a pool, expansive green areas, cozy cafes, and a canteen. The park’s creation has been led by the horticulture department of the governing authority. At the parks, the pet owners can get comprehensive services for their pets like trainers, vaccinations, and medical assistance.

“Our goal is to create a space where pet lovers have access to dog food and various facilities under one roof. This park will not only benefit pets but also serve as a platform for pet owners to connect,” said a Noida authority official, requesting anonymity to the Mint.

“With the hard effort of all departments, including electrical, engineering, and horticulture, we were able to effectively complete this project”. Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer of the Noida authority, stated that people who have pets can begin using this particularly allocated location for their cherished pets on June 1, Hindustan Times reported

