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Noida traffic advisory for Jewar Airport event: List of affected routes, parking zones and travel guidelines

Noida traffic advisory for Jewar Airport event: List of affected routes, parking zones and travel guidelines

Traffic restrictions and diversions announced across Noida and Greater Noida ahead of Jewar Airport inauguration, with key routes affected and commuters advised to plan travel carefully.

Noida traffic advisory for Jewar Airport

Traffic advisory issued by Noida and Greater Noida authority in connection with the inauguration of Jewar airport on March 28. PM Modi will attend the event alongside thousands of guests. Both authorities have instructed traffic police personnel to divert traffic from key routes.

“We have issued a traffic advisory to ensure that there is no hindrance to the movement of vehicles on roads,” officials added.

Entry of Goods vehicles barred on all expressways

Under the traffic advisory, authorities have banned entry of heavy, medium, light goods vehicles on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway until late evening. Vehicles are prohibited from 6 am to 11 pm. The traffic police will only allow emergency vehicles during this period. This is likely to ease congestion on busy roads around the venue.

Traffic diverted from multiple routes

Traffic diverted via Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Agra will be diverted via Noida Expressway. Vehicles headed towards the parking lots will be diverted via Gautam Buddha University, Dayanatpur interchange to reach parking lot-5 and 6. Traffic via Greater Noida West and other regions will be diverted accordingly to avoid traffic around the venue.

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Authorities will provide parking space at 15 different locations

Around 15 parking spaces will be available for vehicles near the airport. Parking lots can hold thousands of buses, cars and two-wheelers. Parking spaces have been allocated to visitors traveling from different areas. Buses will be facilitated to ferry passengers from the parking lot to the venue.

Traffic and security has been tightened in Noida-Greater Noida region

Traffic police teams have been deployed at various intersections and highways leading to Jewar airport. CCTV cameras and control rooms have been installed to keep a track on traffic. Both authorities have appealed to the commuters to cooperate and avoid traveling through main roads that fall under the traffic advisory.

Things to know before you leave your house

People living in Noida, Greater Noida and other nearby areas have been requested to plan their journey beforehand. Try taking alternative routes if possible. As a majority of roads will be diverted, traffic will move slowly for the better part of the day.

Traffic arrangements will be made for a hassle-free experience at the inauguration of Noida international airport.

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