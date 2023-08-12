Home

Noida Traffic Advisory: Police Issue Traffic Diversions For Independence Day, Delhi Borders to be Sealed

Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Independence Day

New Delhi: Noida police on Friday issued a traffic diversion advisory for heavy, medium, and light vehicles going towards Delhi in view of the Independence Day rehearsals and Independence Day celebrations in the National Capital. According to the advisory, the diversions will be in effect from Saturday to Sunday and from Monday to Tuesday. “The entry of goods vehicles, including heavy, medium, and light vehicles, going towards Delhi from Gautam Budh Nagar district will be restricted for security reasons,” the advisory reads.

“There will be restriction of commercial vehicles’ entry from 10pm Saturday till the completion of rehearsals on Sunday afternoon. Similarly, there will be traffic restrictions from 10pm Monday till the completion of Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, August 15,” Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) told Hindustan Times.

Notably, the vehicles involved in essential services will be exempted from restrictions, while other vehicles will be able to go towards their destinations through the following routes.

Noida Traffic Release Traffic Advisory: Key Takeaways

Vehicles entering Delhi from Kalindi Kunj border will be diverted from the underpass crossing before the Yamuna river

“Vehicles entering Delhi from Chilla Red Light border will be able to take a U-turn from Chilla Red Light and go towards their destination via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” said the DCP Anil Kumar Yadav.

“Vehicles entering Delhi from DND Flyway will be able to take a U-turn from DND toll plaza and go towards their destination via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and via Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” he said.

The traffic police also issued a traffic helpline number — 9971009001– for motorists to contact in case of any confusion or emergency.

Independence Day: Section 144 imposed around Red Fort, Rajghat

The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 near areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Thursday.

“In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas,” police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15 during which the prime minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort.

Independence Day: Red Fort, Surrounding Areas Beautified

Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort in central Delhi will be decked up with flowers and G20 signage and more than 10,000 security personnel will be deployed for the Independence Day celebrations when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, officials said on Friday.

Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems will be installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure foolproof security and monitor VVIP movements, police said.

Around 70 to 75 couples from every state are among the special invitees to the programme and they will attend it in their traditional dresses. Sarpanches of vibrant villages, nurses, fishermen and labourers engaged in the construction of Central Vista project are also among the special invitees.

“This year more than 20,000 officials and civilians will take part in the Independence Day celebrations. Gyan Path is being decorated with flowers and G20 signage for the national festival,” a senior police officer said.

