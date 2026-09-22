Noida Traffic Advisory: THESE Routes to be diverted for 5 days ahead of UP International Trade Show

With the UP International Trade Show scheduled from September 25 to 29, commuters can expect route changes across several key areas, including Noida, Greater Noida, the Expressway, Pari Chowk, Ghaziabad, the Yamuna Expressway, and DND Flyover.

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Noida Traffic Advisory

Heading out in Noida or Greater Noida between September 25 and 29? It is advisable to plan ahead, as the Gautam Budh Nagar Police have issued a traffic advisory with detailed route diversions ahead of the UP International Trade Show 2026 at the Expo Mart, which is expected to draw large crowds from across India and abroad.

Security has been stepped up for the September 25 inauguration, which Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend. Traffic diversions on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the roads surrounding the Expo Mart will be carried out as needed to manage the VIP and VVIP movement.

More than 1,500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security for the trade show . Traffic police have urged people to use alternative routes according to the established diversion plan and to allow extra travel time.

Where are the diversions?

Commuters going from Chilla Red Light to Greater Noida via the expressway will need to take a diversion through the Sector 14A flyover, continuing to Roundabout Chowk in Sector 15, before joining the DSC route. Likewise, those travelling from DND to Greater Noida via the expressway will be diverted via Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory: Traffic restrictions on NH-9 in Ghaziabad from Thursday; THESE vehicles will not be allowed

From here, vehicles will be able to use the MP-01 route and DSC route. Vehicles coming from Kalindi Border will be diverted via the Mahamaya flyover to Sector 37 and can proceed further via the MP-03 and DSC routes. Vehicles from Sector 37 to Greater Noida via the expressway will be diverted via the Sector 44 roundabout to the double service road.

From the double service road, the destination can be reached via the DSC route. Motorists travelling from Agra to Noida are advised to go past the Jewar toll towards Jewar town, then continue through the Sabauta underpass, Khurja bypass, and Jahangirpur before reaching their destination.

Will Parichowk to Noida-Greater Noida be diverted?

Here is a list of diversions that your need to keep in mind:

Pari Chowk to Noida (via expressway): Diverted from Pari Chowk to Surajpur to Greater Noida West

Surajpur to Pari Chowk: Diverted from LG Roundabout to 130 Meter Road

P-3 Roundabout to Surajpur/Greater Noida West (via Pari Chowk): Diverted from P-3 to Swarn Nagari Roundabout to 130 Meter Road

Agra to Noida: Via Hindon Cut to Sector 151 (double service road)

Meanwhile, vehicles travelling from Greater Noida via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted from Charkha Roundabout towards Sector 94, proceeding via Mahamaya Flyover and Sector 37. Vehicles heading from GIP to DND via Film City Flyover will be diverted through a U-turn beneath the flyover, after which they can continue via the DSC and elevated road.

What will be the traffic situation near DND flyover?

Vehicles heading to Delhi from Rajnigandha via the DND flyover will be diverted at Rajnigandha Chowk onto DSC Marg, continuing to the New Ashok Nagar border. Traffic from Sector 15 Roundabout Chowk heading to Delhi via the Sector 14A flyover will follow a similar diversion, routed from Roundabout Chowk via DSC Marg to the New Ashok Nagar border.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Advisory for Kanwar Yatra 2026: Heavy vehicle movement restricted on key routes; check diversions, alternate routes

Restriction on heavy vehicles from 7 am to 11 am

Goods vehicles, including heavy, medium, and light, won’t be allowed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway or the roads around the venue between 7 am and 11 pm each day from September 24 to 29, as authorities look to keep traffic moving during the trade show.

Essential supplies like milk, vegetables, and fruits, along with medical vehicles, are exempt from this rule. Heavy vehicles are being asked to take a U-turn at Chilla Border and DND and switch to NH-09/24, NH-91, or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, while those coming via Kalindi Border can also use NH-09/24, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and NH-91.

Traffic police are urging commuters to rely on the metro where possible, plan their trips ahead of time, and factor in some buffer for delays. If you run into any traffic-related trouble, you can reach out on the helpline number 9971009001.