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Noida traffic advisory today: Diversions near Dalit Prerna Sthal, Police ask commuters to check alternate routes before travel

Noida traffic advisory today: Diversions near Dalit Prerna Sthal, Police ask commuters to check alternate routes before travel

Noida Traffic Police issued an advisory near Dalit Prerna Sthal today due to a major gathering. Several routes may face diversions. Commuters are advised to check alternate routes to avoid congestion.

Noida traffic advisory today

Traffic Alert for Noida Residents: Expect Diversion on Sunday Noida commuters might see traffic diversion on Sunday after Noida Traffic Police released a special traffic advisory for March 15 near Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in the city. Massive crowd is expected at the site due to celebrations being held for BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary and temporary restrictions along with diversions may come into force on roads around the venue.

Residents and commuters have been urged by the authorities to go through the advisory before heading out and use the alternate routes mentioned therein.

Traffic to be Diverted Around Dalit Prerna Sthal

As per Noida Traffic Police advisory, traffic along some roads surrounding Dalit Prerna Sthal might face restrictions and diversions based on the movement of traffic and the crowd. Movement of traffic along the route and security management around the venue are motives behind these diversions.

Traffic movement along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway may be diverted if traffic comes to a halt near Dalit Prerna Sthal Mhempti (memorial complex). Vehicles headed from Greater Noida to Noida may be diverted from Mahamaya Flyover to Sector 37 and then to Atta Peer Chowk> Rajnigandha Chowk> Sector 15 before reaching their respective destinations.

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Separate teams of traffic personnel will be deployed at vantage locations to manage traffic and assist commuters.

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Alternate Route if Traffic Congestion Persists near Film City Flyover

A separate diversion may be implemented if traffic gets congested near Gate No.4/Gate No.5 of Dalit Prerna Sthal Mhempti. Traffic coming from Greater Noida to Noida may see diversion from Film City flyover to Sector 18.

Traffic can commute from there through Rajnigandha Chowk> Sector 15 roundabout or Sector 18 underpass> Elevated road to reach their destinations. These diversions will be implemented to ease traffic congestion on the expressway near the venue of the programme.

Traffic near DND–Film City Flyover may also be diverted

Traffic Police warned that vehicles moving from Noida to Greater Noida may be diverted if traffic gets congested near DND-Film City flyover. Traffic may be diverted from Sector 14A flyover to Sector 15 roundabout> Atta Peer Chowk> Sector 37.

Delhi to Noida and Noida to Greater Noida Traffic may get affected

These traffic diversions are likely to affect traffic between Delhi and Noida as well as Noida and Greater Noida during peak hours.

Parking areas designated for visitors

Traffic Police said special parking arrangements have been made for visitors coming for the programme at Dalit Prerna Sthal. Buses will be parked at the multi-level parking in Film City.”

Light vehicles coming from Pari Chowk> Sector 37 and Greater Noida West will be allowed inside Gate No. 1 of Dalit Prerna Sthal. Vehicles entering from Delhi will be diverted to the multi-level parking area in Film City and those coming from Kalindi Kunj side will be parked at the multi-level parking located under Sector 95 Ganda Nala.

Traffic advisory issued by Noida Traffic Police

Noida Traffic Police have appealed commuters to plan their travel in advance and adhere to the instructions provided by the traffic personnel on ground. Commuters can also use alternate routes to reach their destinations and avoid unnecessary travel near the venue. Ambulances and vehicles carrying emergency services have been exempted from these restrictions and will be allowed free movement despite the diversions.

Due to high footfall anticipated at Dalit Prerna Sthal on Sunday, the Noida Traffic Police have urged citizens to cooperate with the traffic officials.

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