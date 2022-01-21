Noida: To curb accidents during inclement weather conditions, Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police has rolled out a drive to paste reflective tapes on vehicles, barricades and pillars. The reflective tapes are designed to enhance visibility in low light and at night. When the back lights of vehicles do not function properly, the reflectors play an important role in alerting commuters driving in the same direction.Also Read - Girl Child, Missing For 4 Days, Found Dead in Under-Construction Noida Building: Police

Dense fog conditions, DCP (traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha said, during winter lead to a reduction in visibility and make city roads prone to accidents and the initiative was aimed at curbing mishaps. "We have started pasting these tapes on tractors, trucks and other vehicles. It has been observed that speeding vehicles often hit dividers near the DND flyway toll plaza due to poor visibility. So, reflective tapes are being put up on the flyway too," Saha told TOI.

He advised people to use reflective tapes on their vehicles for safety and warned a fine of Rs. 10,000 will be slapped on those not abiding by the rule.

A Noida traffic police volunteer, Raghavendra Kumar (35), who has earned the sobriquet of ‘helmet man of India’, have also advised people to use indicators and put reflective tapes on their vehicles to avoid accidents.

According to data available with the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police, 368 people were killed in 798 accidents in 2021 compared to 2020, when 380 people died in 740 accidents. In 2021, a total 504 people were injured in accidents while in 2020, 528 people were injured.