Noida twin towers demolition case: The Noida Authority officials on Wednesday directed Edifice Engineering, the demolition company, to resume the transportation of debris to the construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant in Sector 80. In accordance with the Supreme Court order, the officials have set November 28 as deadline for the completion of waste transportation.

The transportation of debris began on September 11, but was halted due to some "technical reasons". During this period, only about 200 tonnes of rubble could be removed.

The Noida Authority also directed Edifice Engineering to construct a portion of boundary wall of ATS Village society which got damaged during the twin tower demolition on August 28.

The twin towers – Apex and Ceyane were demolished on August 28 on the the orders of the Supreme Court, leaving behind 80,000 tonnes of debris.

Out of 80,000 tonnes, only 28000 tonnes will be sent to the plant. Remaining 48000 tonnes will be used to fill the basement. Over 4000 tonnes of steel and iron bars retrieved during the segregation process would be sold by the demolition company to recover a part of its profit.